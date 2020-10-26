Four men facing firearm, ammunition charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four young men are in police custody following their arrest on gun-related charges in recent weeks.

In the first incident, the Mountain View 18-year-old Jamarley Palmer, otherwise called Ziggy, of Mountain View, Kingston 2 has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

According to the police, 26-year-old Shavon Hall of the said address was at home on Tuesday September 29 when Palmer and two other men allegedly entered his premises about 8:30 pm and after a brief conversation opened gunfire hitting him.

Hall was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The police said Palmer was arrested on Tuesday, October 13 and formally charged on Tuesday, October 20.

In another incident, 20-year-old Shane Wallace, otherwise called Stone Head, of Mountain View, Kingston 2 has been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

According to the police, on Saturday, October 3, the complainants were at home when loud explosions were heard. They later saw Wallace and another man armed with handguns, the police said.

It is alleged that Wallace then pointed the gun in their direction and fired at them before escaping. The police said the complainants managed to escape injuries. The incident occurred around 8:45 pm.

Meanwhile, the Vineyard Town police charged 24-year-old Dejoun Small, a customer service representative of Langston Terrace, Kingston, with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition on Saturday, October 24.

The police said that on Wednesday, October 21 about 5:30 am, a police team was conducting an operation on Langston Terrace when a premises was searched. Small, who was the occupant of the premises, was also searched and found in possession of a Browning 9mm pistol, two magazines and twenty-three 9mm cartridges, the police said.

On similar charges is 18-year-old Randy Robinson, otherwise called Bam Bam, of Preston Avenue, Kingston. The Rollington Town police said he was charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition on Saturday, August 24.

Reports are that on Friday, June 19 about 8:30 am, the complainant was standing on Windward Road, Kingston 2 when he was approached by Robinson and another man who pulled firearms and shot the complainant before escaping.

The police said the complainant was transported to hospital where he was admitted and Robinson was subsequently arrested and charged.

All four accused are to appear in court to answer to the charges once the dates have been finalised, the police said.