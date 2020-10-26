Four men facing firearm, ammunition charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four young men are in police custody following their arrest on gun-related charges in recent weeks.
In the first incident, the Mountain View 18-year-old Jamarley Palmer, otherwise called Ziggy, of Mountain View, Kingston 2 has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
According to the police, 26-year-old Shavon Hall of the said address was at home on Tuesday September 29 when Palmer and two other men allegedly entered his premises about 8:30 pm and after a brief conversation opened gunfire hitting him.
Hall was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The police said Palmer was arrested on Tuesday, October 13 and formally charged on Tuesday, October 20.
In another incident, 20-year-old Shane Wallace, otherwise called Stone Head, of Mountain View, Kingston 2 has been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
According to the police, on Saturday, October 3, the complainants were at home when loud explosions were heard. They later saw Wallace and another man armed with handguns, the police said.
It is alleged that Wallace then pointed the gun in their direction and fired at them before escaping. The police said the complainants managed to escape injuries. The incident occurred around 8:45 pm.
Meanwhile, the Vineyard Town police charged 24-year-old Dejoun Small, a customer service representative of Langston Terrace, Kingston, with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition on Saturday, October 24.
The police said that on Wednesday, October 21 about 5:30 am, a police team was conducting an operation on Langston Terrace when a premises was searched. Small, who was the occupant of the premises, was also searched and found in possession of a Browning 9mm pistol, two magazines and twenty-three 9mm cartridges, the police said.
On similar charges is 18-year-old Randy Robinson, otherwise called Bam Bam, of Preston Avenue, Kingston. The Rollington Town police said he was charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition on Saturday, August 24.
Reports are that on Friday, June 19 about 8:30 am, the complainant was standing on Windward Road, Kingston 2 when he was approached by Robinson and another man who pulled firearms and shot the complainant before escaping.
The police said the complainant was transported to hospital where he was admitted and Robinson was subsequently arrested and charged.
All four accused are to appear in court to answer to the charges once the dates have been finalised, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy