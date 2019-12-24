Four men held with gun, ammo at police checkpoint

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four men were taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition at a vehicular checkpoint along Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston on Sunday, December 22.

Police reports are that about 11:05 pm, lawmen were conducting routine checks in the area when they signalled the driver of a Mazda Demio motorcar to stop.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched and one Smith and Wesson .38 revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition was found in a white sock on the floor of the vehicle.

The police said all four men were subsequently arrested; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.