Four men in custody after police find gun in car

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Four men were taken into custody on Monday following the seizure of a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm cartridges on East Road in St Andrew.

According to the police about 7:25 am, a team of officers signalled the driver of a white Toyota Axio motor car to stop.

The driver disobeyed and a chase ensued.

The vehicle was intercepted and the men held. The team subsequently searched the vehicle and found the firearm and ammunition.

Lawmen said the men's identities are being withheld while detectives continue their investigation.