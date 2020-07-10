Four men nabbed in St Elizabeth ammo find

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A team of officers assigned to the St Elizabeth Police Division arrested four men in relation to the seizure of 44 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Grape Tree, Lane, Pedro Plains, St Elizabeth yesterday.

Reports from the Pedro Plains Police are that about 1:00 pm, lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by four men was searched and the quatity .38 rounds of ammunition was found in their possession.

They were subsequently taken into custody; however their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.