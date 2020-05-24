Four more COVID-19 deaths in Florida – total cases 50,867

TALLAHASSEE, Florida— The Florida Department of Health, reported that as at 11:00 am (Florida time) there were 740 new positive COVID-19 cases (733 Florida residents and 7 non-Florida residents) and four Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Florida now stands at 50,867 with 2,237 deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths of the latest four Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were tested in Dade, Volusia and Walton counties.