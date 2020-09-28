Four more COVID-19 patients die, 153 new positives
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that four more patients have died from the COVID-19, while the country has recorded 153 new cases of the virus. Three deaths were also reported as “under investigation”.
According to the ministry, the new deaths included that of a 73-year-old female from Trelawny, a 92-year-old male from Clarendon, a 57-year-old male and a 95-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, who all suffered from comorbidities.
This brings the country's death toll since the outbreak of the virus to 93.
Meanwhile, the ministry is reporting that the new cases consist of 70 males and 83 females with ages ranging from one month to 96 years. The country's total confirmed cases now stand at 6,170.
Of the new cases, 53 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 32 are from St Catherine, 25 from St James, 11 from Westmoreland, eight from St Ann, six each from Clarendon and St Mary, five from Portland, two each from Hanover and St Thomas and one each from Manchester and Trewlany. One location of the new cases was reported as unknown.
The ministry said one of the cases was imported while 153 are under investigation.
The ministry also reported that 35 more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 1,741.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
