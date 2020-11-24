Four more COVID deaths, 79 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded four additional COVID-19 related deaths and 79 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 10,422 and the death toll to 243.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, three of the four deaths are men — a 59-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew, an 89-year-old from St James; and a 95-year-old from Trelawny. The fourth victim is a 77-year-old woman from Westmoreland.

Of the 79 new cases there were 36 males and 43 females with ages ranging from two to 93 years.

The country also recorded 54 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 5,572.