Four more die from COVID-19, 74 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded four additional COVID-19 related deaths and 74 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.
This brings the country's death toll to 270 and the total number of confirmed cases to 11,443.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths include two men from St Catherine, ages 57 and 67 and an 89 year-old man from Westmoreland. A 73 year-old woman from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation, was also counted among the deaths.
Of the 74 new cases, the ministry noted that there were 31 males and 43 females with ages ranging from four months to 97 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (15), St Thomas (11), Manchester (11), Kingston and St Andrew (eight), Westmoreland (six), St Elizabeth (six), St Ann (six), Clarendon (five), St James (three), Portland (one), St Mary (one) and Hanover (one).
The country also recorded 132 recoveries, bringing the total number to 7,522.
