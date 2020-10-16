Four nabbed after St Elizabeth daylight robbery

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say four men who allegedly committed a daylight robbery in Barbary Hall district, Black River in St Elizabeth on Wednesday have been arrested.

Two of the men, whose identities are being withheld, had been previously charged for murder and were on bail at the time of their arrest.

According to the police, about 2:50 pm, two armed men entered a store and held up several people. They allegedly robbed two cellular phones valued at $52,000 and $156,000 before leaving the store and firing one shot in the air.

The police said the four men reportedly escaped in a motorcar that was intercepted an hour later by lawmen along the Fort Charles main road in the parish.

They are suspected to have committed a series of robberies in the parish and are awaiting an identification parade, the police said.