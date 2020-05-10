Four new COVID-19 cases – total now 502 – one more from controlled re-entry batch

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness is today reporting that four new positives have been identified, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 502.

The four new cases are all males with ages ranging from 17 to 63 years.

One person, a 31-year-old male from St. Ann, is an imported case from the batch of returning residents, who returned to the island on May 6. This brings to three, the number of positive cases from this group.

The other three (3) cases are contacts of confirmed cases from Kingston & St. Andrew and St. Catherine.