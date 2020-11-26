Four new notaries public commissioned
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Justice says four attorneys-at-law have been added to the list of Notaries Public.
According to the ministry, Opposition Senator, Donna Scott-Mottley; former President of the Jamaica Bar Association, Jacqueline Cummings; Jeneice Nelson-Brown and Lancelot Newton Clarke Jr were presented with commissioning instruments by portfolio minister Delroy Chuck on Tuesday.
The ministry said this brings the total number appointed since the start of 2020, to 11.
Chuck noted that the office of Notary Public was significant, as the designation is internationally recognised.
He also added that their services would likely be in demand to authenticate foreign public documents under the recently passed Apostille Act.
The minister said that modernising the Notaries Public Act is part of the ministry's legislative agenda for this year.
There are currently 96 notaries public for the island of Jamaica. However, Chuck noted that for various reasons many are inactive.
He urged the new notaries public to play their part to revive activities among their counterparts.
A notary public is authorised to authenticate contracts, acknowledge deeds, take affidavits, protest bills of exchange, and take depositions. Attorneys with at least 10 years' standing can apply to the Office of the Governor General for consideration.
