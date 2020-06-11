Four of five bodies found in Sandy Gully shallow grave identified

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have identified four of the five decomposed bodies found in two shallow graves in an area known as Danger Island, adjacent to the banks of the Sandy Gully in the vicinity of Weymouth Drive, Kingston 20, on May 11.

They have been identified as 42-year-old Roy Hamilton, otherwise called “Bloomers"; 40-year-old Kavaugn Graham, otherwise called “J”, a businessman of Rocky Point; 30-year-old Omar Bennett, otherwise called "Hard Ball", a taxi operator of Rocky Point; and 33-year-old Ricardo Mathra, otherwise called “Column", a sound system selector of Longwood.

The men are all from Clarendon, and had been reported missing.