Four of seven Portland COVID-19 affected patients recover, two remain in quarantine

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Portland's Medical Officer of Health Dr Sharon Lewis reported today that four of seven COVID-19 patients in the parish have recovered and two are in quarantine. The other patient has died.

Dr Lewis was speaking at the Portland Municipality monthly meeting.

Dr Sharon Lewis said: “Thus far COVID-19 testing has been done in four places and by appointment. The places are Port Antonio Hospital, and the Port Antonio, Buff Bay and Manchioneal Health Centres.”

Dr Lewis thanked the four Cuban doctors and the local nurses and health workers for their service while recognising that there is a shortage of nurses.

Dr Lewis also made known that dengue cases are down this year in comparison to last year this time which she contributes to the drought.

“Forty-five suspected dengue fever cases were notified to the Portland Health Department and this is an 84 per cent reduction from the 284 suspected cases over the same period last year.

She said that services at two clinics in the parish, Chepstowe and Cascade are temporally suspended due to health workers assisting in COVID-19 testing.

EVERARD OWEN