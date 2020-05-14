Four of seven Portland COVID-19 affected patients recover, two remain in quarantine
PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Portland's Medical Officer of Health Dr Sharon Lewis reported today that four of seven COVID-19 patients in the parish have recovered and two are in quarantine. The other patient has died.
Dr Lewis was speaking at the Portland Municipality monthly meeting.
Dr Sharon Lewis said: “Thus far COVID-19 testing has been done in four places and by appointment. The places are Port Antonio Hospital, and the Port Antonio, Buff Bay and Manchioneal Health Centres.”
Dr Lewis thanked the four Cuban doctors and the local nurses and health workers for their service while recognising that there is a shortage of nurses.
Dr Lewis also made known that dengue cases are down this year in comparison to last year this time which she contributes to the drought.
“Forty-five suspected dengue fever cases were notified to the Portland Health Department and this is an 84 per cent reduction from the 284 suspected cases over the same period last year.
She said that services at two clinics in the parish, Chepstowe and Cascade are temporally suspended due to health workers assisting in COVID-19 testing.
EVERARD OWEN
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy