Four people, including woman, arrested on Sunrise Crescent on gun charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Lawmen assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division are reporting the arrest of four people, including a woman, after an illegal firearm and other items were seized on Sunrise Crescent, Kingston 19 today.

According to the police, the following weapons and paraphernalia were seized:

• One Browning 9mm pistol

• Eighteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition

• Twelve 9mm rounds ammunition

• Two 12 gauge cartridges

• Two Glock 9mm magazines

• One pound of ganja

• One imitation bulletproof vest.

Reports are that about 8:00 am, an operation was conducted at a premises in the area when the firearm, along with the ammunition, were found in a hole in a wall. The ganja and the imitation bulletproof vest were found in a bedroom at the house, the police said.

All four people were subsequently arrested; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.