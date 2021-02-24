Four people, including woman, arrested on Sunrise Crescent on gun charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Lawmen assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division are reporting the arrest of four people, including a woman, after an illegal firearm and other items were seized on Sunrise Crescent, Kingston 19 today.
According to the police, the following weapons and paraphernalia were seized:
• One Browning 9mm pistol
• Eighteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition
• Twelve 9mm rounds ammunition
• Two 12 gauge cartridges
• Two Glock 9mm magazines
• One pound of ganja
• One imitation bulletproof vest.
Reports are that about 8:00 am, an operation was conducted at a premises in the area when the firearm, along with the ammunition, were found in a hole in a wall. The ganja and the imitation bulletproof vest were found in a bedroom at the house, the police said.
All four people were subsequently arrested; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
