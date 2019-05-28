Four people killed overnight in Clarendon
CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Clarendon police are reporting that four people were killed in the parish between last night and early this morning.
The deceased include a man and his common law wife who were shot dead at their shop in Bullards Content district, York Town.
Reports are that residents heard explosion about 8:15 pm and following checks Mark Myles and his common-law wife 40-year-old Debbie Hayman were found at their shop with gunshot wounds.
They were pronounced dead at hospital.
In the second shooting incident, 33-year-old Rajay Allen, unemployed of Red Road, Palmers Cross and 17-year-old Cavelle Dracket, student of Coates Pen in May Pen, were shot dead this morning by unknown assailants in Red Road.
Reports from the May Pen police are that Allen and Dracket were at home about 5:25 am when gun men forcefully entered the premises and opened gunfire hitting the two.
Both victims were transported to the hospital where Allen was pronounced dead and Drackett died while undergoing surgery.
