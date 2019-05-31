Four schoolboys among five shot in Manchester

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Manchester North Western Member of Parliament, Mikael Phillips, has confirmed that four secondary schoolboys and a man were shot in the Greenvale area of his constituency yesterday.

Reports are that a game of football was in progress along Bethel Street in the community about 5:40 pm, when men armed with handguns alighted from a Toyota Vitz motorcar and started shooting.

Phillips said that one of the students was released from hospital but the other four people are still admitted.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined by the police.

Phillips said that Greenvale, once known as a volatile community, has been relatively quiet for many years.

He said that a number of social interventions take place in the area by different stakeholders including the political directorate, churches, the Community Council and the Manchester Peace Coalition.

Football, Phillips said, is among the activities through which community members bond.

“It is really disappointing,” he said, reflecting on the recent flare-up of violence.

The Member of Parliament said, however, that the perpetrators are not believed to be from the area.

Alicia Sutherland