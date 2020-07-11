Four slapped with several charges including Clarendon double murder

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police on Friday slapped several charges on four men, including that of the double murder of Jermaine Jones and Allen Cameron which occurred on Johns Hall main road in Clarendon on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Charged are 40-year-old Charles McCleary, a bus driver; 19-year-old Shawn Gilzene, a labourer; and 21-year-old Conroy Cadogan, a call centre agent, all of St Catherine addresses; as well as 35-year-old Kemar Francis of a Clarendon address.

The police said they were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the police, about 4:40 pm on the day in question, the accused men who were travelling in two separate motorcars allegedly ambushed and opened fire on Jones and Cameron who were travelling in a Toyota Hiace bus.

Both injured men were pronounced dead at hospital.

The police said they intercepted the vehicles in which the accused men were travelling, and found one Smith and Wesson 40-mm pistol with six .40 cartridges and one Beretta 9-mm pistol in hidden compartments. Ballistic comparisons confirmed that the firearms seized were those used to commit the double murder, the police said.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday, July 16.