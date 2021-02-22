Four suspects nabbed after robbery in Norbrook

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The efforts of the Matilda's Corner and the Kingston Central police have led to the quick arrest of four suspected robbers on Orange Street, downtown Kingston yesterday.

The police said that a report was made to the Matilda's Corner police about a robbery in the Norbrook area of St Andrew about 11:45 am.

“The complainant disclosed that the suspected robbers were travelling in a red motor car and that a cellular phone had been stolen. Using the upgraded police radio network, the Matilda's Corner police quickly shared the information about the vehicle as well as information about the men's whereabouts, which was garnered through the use of technology,” according to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU).

CCU further reported that the Kingston Central Operational Support Team intercepted the motor vehicle on Orange Street in downtown Kingston.

Four men were arrested and two cellular phones seized.