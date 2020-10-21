Fourth lotto winner for 2020 bags $73 million
KINGSTON, Jamaica — With Lotto winnings amounting to over $200 million since the year began, Supreme Ventures is welcoming its fourth Lotto jackpot winner for 2020, who has won $73 million.
The jackpot was hit on Saturday, October 17 for draw #1724 with winning numbers 04, 13, 14, 19, 27 and 30.
The company said the winning ticket was purchased at a retail outlet in Allman Town in Kingston, making Wednesday's winner the fourth Lotto jackpot winner for 2020.
G Walker, the first winner, walked away with $79 million after his February 29 jackpot hit. The second Lotto winner, W Brown collected his $95 million payday dressed as the iconic Darth Vader and captured the imagination of the media and audiences all around the world. The third Lotto jackpot was at $33M on July 22.
