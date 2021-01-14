Fourth oil, gas discovery made offshore Suriname
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — Oil producer Apache Corporation and its joint venture partner Total SA have announced their fourth discovery of oil offshore Suriname.
According to a report published in the magazine Oilfield Technology, the significant oil and gas discovery was made at the Keskesi East-1 well, in Block 58 off the coast of the country.
This follows previous discoveries at Maka Central, Sapakara West and Kwaskwasi.
The well was drilled by a water depth of about 725 m and encountered a total of 63 m net pay of hydrocarbons, comprised of 58 m net black oil, volatile oil, and gas pay in good quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoirs, along with 5m of net volatile oil pay in Santonian reservoirs, where wireline logging has just been performed.
It's reported that drilling is still ongoing for deeper Neocomian aged targets.
“We are delighted to announce this new discovery, which confirms this first exploration campaign as a full success and adds to the proven resource base” said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President Exploration at Total.
“We are also excited, as new operator of the block, to start the appraisal operations designed to characterise the 2020 discoveries, while in parallel start a second exploration campaign on this prolific block in 2021.”
Total assumed operations of Block 58 on January 1 with a 50 per cent working interest.
Upon completion of the operations on Keskesi East-1, the Noble Sam Croft drillship will be released.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy