Fourth political party applies for ECJ registration

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP) has applied to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) to be registered as Jamaica's fourth political party.

The Kingston-based group, led by Gilbert Alexander Edwards, applied for registration on May 28, 2020.

The commission said the applicant party is now provisionally registered, having fulfilled the requirements of the Seventh Schedule, Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2014.

The party's slogan is 'A prosperous Jamaica for all' and its identifying colours are grey, purple and lavender.

The ECJ said it is in the process of conducting investigations pertaining to the party's submissions and invites members of the public with probable cause to register objections to the registration of the applicant party. Objections may be submitted up to 30 days from the date of the first publication of the notice in the Gazette or any local daily newspaper.

The commission noted that registered political parties are eligible to contest future elections and will have their finances monitored by the ECJ.