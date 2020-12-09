Fourth quarter tax payments due December 15

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding business people that quarterly income tax/statutory payments are due on December 15. Additionally, monthly statutory deductions are due on December 14 respectively for estimated corporate income tax (4th quarter); self employed statutory payments (4th quarter); and statutory deductions (S01) for November.

Business people are being encouraged to use TAJ's online service option as it accommodates the filing and payment of the monthly payroll statutory deductions and quarterly payments now due.

Also, taxpayers with a Bank of Nova Scotia account may also opt to use the automated direct deposit facility available on their Revenue Administration Information System eService account via the TAJ website.

Additionally, the tax authority has expanded its payment options to include NCB bill pay, PaySmart.

In addition to the various online options now available, tax payments may still be made at any of the 28 tax offices.

Employers paying over monthly statutory deductions are reminded that they can benefit from an employment tax credit by paying their S01 on time.