France daily coronavirus cases top 30,000 – health authorities
PARIS, France (AFP)— The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in France over the past 24 hours has exceeded 30,000 for the first time, official data showed on Thursday.
France's public health agency said that a total of 30,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been detected in the past 24 hours, a record daily total.
The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus over the same 24-hour period stood at 88, bringing the total number of deaths in France since the start of the pandemic to 33,125, the agency said.
