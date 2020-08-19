France's daily virus cases hit new post-lockdown high
PARIS, France (AFP)— France today recorded new coronavirus cases at the fastest daily rate since May, official figures showed, as the country prepares for the return from summer holidays.
Almost 3,800 COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the health ministry's DGS public health division said.
"All indicators continue to climb and transmission of the virus is intensifying," the DGS said in a statement.
More than 3,000 new daily cases have been registered on just two days since May, on Saturday and Sunday last weekend.
Several departments in both the Ile-de-France region around the capital Paris and the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region around Mediterranean port city Marseille on Wednesday passed the "alert threshold" of 50 new daily cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the DGS said.
Nationwide, over 16,700 infections have been detected over the past week.
Meanwhile the number of people in intensive care because of the virus remains comparatively low at 374.
Since the coronavirus emerged late last year, more than 225,000 people have been infected in France and almost 30,500 have died.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy