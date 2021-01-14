France imposes 6:00 pm nationwide virus curfew — PM
PARIS, France (AFP) — The French government will impose a daily nationwide curfew at 6:00 pm starting Saturday to fight the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.
The measure will remain in force for at least two weeks, Castex told a news conference.
Up to now, most of France has been under an 8:00 pm curfew, with some parts of the country, especially in the hard-hit east, already under the stricter 6:00 pm curfew.
Castex said a much-feared infection surge following the year-end holidays had not happened, but said a new lockdown could be imposed "without delay" if the health situation were to deteriorate badly.
The situation in France is "under control", he said, but still "fragile".
Schools will remain open, but indoor sports activities have again been banned for now.
Castex also said that travellers arriving in France from non-European Union destinations would have to present a negative COVID test less than 72 hours old, and would have to self-isolate for seven days. They would then have to take a second test.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy