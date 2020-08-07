France records over 2000 new COVID-19 cases
PARIS, France (AP) — France counted more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day total since May.
Health officials say there were 2,288 new cases, bringing the total for the week to 9,330. That's more than four times the 556 cases recorded on Monday.
The uptick in cases corresponds with France's summer holidays and seashore vacations. More than 593,600 coronavirus tests were carried out during the week.
The French health agency says circulation of the virus is "especially among young adults” and appealed for respect of safety measures.
More than 30,300 people have died in France, the seventh highest total in the world, with 28 new daily deaths reported.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy