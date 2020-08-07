France records over 2000 new COVID-19 cases

PARIS, France (AP) — France counted more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day total since May.

Health officials say there were 2,288 new cases, bringing the total for the week to 9,330. That's more than four times the 556 cases recorded on Monday.

The uptick in cases corresponds with France's summer holidays and seashore vacations. More than 593,600 coronavirus tests were carried out during the week.

The French health agency says circulation of the virus is "especially among young adults” and appealed for respect of safety measures.

More than 30,300 people have died in France, the seventh highest total in the world, with 28 new daily deaths reported.