France reports 367 new virus deaths, fewer intensive care cases

PARIS, France (AFP) — France on Tuesday reported 367 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the country's toll since March 1 to 23,660 but with the number of people in intensive care continuing to decline.

The daily toll was lower than Monday's 437, and came as the government announced plans to cautiously lift France's epidemic lockdown from May 11. The health department said there were 221 fewer people in intensive care from a day earlier.