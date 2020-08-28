France says 'exponential' rise in coronavirus cases
PARIS France (AFP) — France on Friday said there had been an "exponential" rise in coronavirus cases with more than 7,000 new infections in 24 hours.
"The dynamic of the progression of the epidemic is exponential," France's directorate general of health said, adding that there were 7,379 new infections in mainland France against 6,111 on Thursday and 5,429 on Wednesday.
This was the highest figure recorded since testing was expanded in France. The 4,000-mark was breached a few days ago and the number of infections has been rising steadily.
The directorate said there were 4,535 people hospitalised on Friday — the same number as the previous day — of whom 387 were in serious condition.
The new coronavirus has claimed 30,596 lives in France so far. Masks were made mandatory outdoors in Paris to fight the rising infections.
Masks were already compulsory on public transport, in enclosed public spaces, and outdoors in Paris in certain high-congestion areas around tourist sites.
