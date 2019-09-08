France's summer heatwaves claimed 1,500 lives
PARIS, France (AFP) — Two heatwaves that hit France this summer claimed more than 1,500 lives, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said earlier today.
But that toll was significantly lower than the disastrous summer of 2003, when an estimated 15,000 people died during an August heatwave.
"We have 1,500 deaths recorded more than the average for these months, so that's 10 times fewer deaths than the 2003 heatwave," Buzyn told French radio.
This year's heatwaves hit France in June and July, with a new record temperature of 46 degrees Celsius (114.8 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded in the south on June 28.
While the 2003 heatwave lasted 20 days in all, this year's lasted for 18, in two separate heatwaves, the second covering a large part of France, Buzyn added.
The authorities' preventive measures helped keep the death rate well below the high numbers experienced in 2003, she added.
The 2003 heatwave was the deadliest recorded in France, with the central and Paris regions hardest hit.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy