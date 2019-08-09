Fraser-Pryce takes PanAm Games 200m in record 22.43

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce smashed the 40 year-old Pan-American Games women's 200 metre record as she cruised to the gold medal in 22.43 seconds (-0.1m/s) on the second-to last-day of track and field in Lima, Puerto Rico today.

Fraser-Pryce won Jamaica's fifth gold and 12th medal as she streaked away from the field in the first half of the race before easing across the lime to beat the old record of 22.45 seconds set in 1979 by American Evelyn Ashford in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Brazil's Vitoria Cristina took the silver with a personal best 22.62 seconds and the bronze went to Bahamian Tynia Gaither.

Meanwhile, Andre Ewers was eighth in the men's 200m after a fast start, running 20.91 seconds (-1.0m/s) as Ecuador's Alex Quinonez pulled off a mild surprise, winning in 20.27 seconds.

Earlier, two time national champion Jauavney James finished fifth in his 800m semi-final in 1 minute 50.38 seconds and failed to advance to today's final.

James stayed at the back of the race for almost the entire duration before sprinting past one runner about 20 metres from the finish line.

IAAF World Under-20 Championships silver medallist Orlando Bennett was disqualified in the semi-finals of the 110m hurdles after finishing third which would have given him an automatic qualifying spot in tomorrow's final.

Paul A Reid