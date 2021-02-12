Free COVID testing for Braes River, Myersville residents

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Health authorities here say that as part of the drive to combat the spread of COVID-19, health teams will be visiting Braes River and Myersville tomorrow (Saturday) to conduct free testing as well as awareness/education outreach.

Dr Tonia Dawkins-Beharie, medical officer for St Elizabeth told ONLINE OBSERVER Friday that the Braes River Primary School and Russells Primary in Myersville will serve as venues.

During a telephone link, Dawkins-Beharie and Parish Manager for the St Elizabeth Health Department, Sean Brissett, explained that the authorities were "extremely concerned" at the ongoing surge of the virus in St Elizabeth and the wider population.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported Friday that over the previous 24 hours Jamaica had recorded 290 new cases of COVID-19 and five virus-related deaths. Total confirmed cases since the outbreak began stood at 18,527 and the island's death toll had risen to 368.

In St Elizabeth there were 10 new cases reported Friday.

Dawkins-Beharie said Friday that there were 111 active cases reported in St Elizabeth. Just over three weeks ago there were said to be 41 active cases.

Brissett said that up to Friday, 11 of 23 beds at the COVID-19 isolation ward in St Elizabeth were taken. That's up from five beds just over three weeks ago.

Garfield Myers