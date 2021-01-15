Free COVID testing for St Catherine, St Thomas residents

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The St Catherine and St Thomas Health Departments will be offering free COVID-19 testing, this weekend, from the mobile unit to residents of Eltham and Ensom in St Catherine and Yallahs in St Thomas respectively.

According to the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA). testing will begin at 10:00 am.

“The health departments continue to work with community leaders to reduce the spread of the virus in several areas especially after the festive season,” SERHA said in a statement.

The agency said the initiative is part of the ongoing community sensitisation regarding COVID-19 and dengue matters.

Testing will be done:

Saturday, January 16

· Eltham High School, St Catherine

· Container Plaza in Yallahs Square

Sunday, January 17

· Eltham High School, St Catherine