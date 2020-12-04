Free COVID testing for St Catherine residents

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The St Catherine Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing from the mobile unit to residents of Eltham, Ensom City, Gordon Pen, Crescent, Jobs Lane, Walks Road, Brunswick Avenue and Waterford over the weekend.

In addition, the team will be conducting house-to-house surveillance in Gordon Pen.

The South East Regional Health Authority says the testing is being done as the country braces for a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the New Year.

Dr Francia Prosper-Chen, senior medical officer of health for St Catherine, said that the health department has received much support from the local councillors, especially with mobilising community members for testing.

For some communities, the residents are very cooperative with the health team, she said. She added that the community intervention of the health department is necessary, as the parish of St Catherine has recorded the second highest numbers of COVID-19 confirmed cases.

Testing will be done on Saturday at Eltham Primary and Cumberland Health Centre, and on Sunday and the Waterford bus terminal.