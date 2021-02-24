Free medication coming for some Jamaicans with sickle cell disease

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Almost 4,000 Jamaicans living with the sickle cell disease are to be allowed to fill their prescriptions for free at Government pharmacies under a new scheme approved by the Cabinet.

The good news was announced this morning by Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams during a Post Cabinet Media Briefing.

“The Cabinet gave approval for the exemption of fees at public pharmacies for all persons with sickle cell disease who access care at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) Sickle Cell Unit.

“This will enable them to have their prescriptions, that they would have obtained from the Sickle Cell unit… filled at public pharmacies at no cost to them,” said Williams.

“There are approximately 18,000 persons with sickle cell disease in Jamaica, and 22 per cent, or 3,600 of these persons currently seek care from the Sickle Cell Unit at the UHWI,” added Williams.

According to the minister, it will cost the Government approximately $36 million to provide this service with the funding coming from the pharmaceutical budget of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Arthur Hall