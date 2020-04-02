Free online training for tourism workers laid off due to COVID-19 spread

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Ministry of Tourism, through the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI) and other partners, has launched a free online training programme for tourism workers negatively impacted by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The JCTI will provide online certification programmes to employees who have been laid off, and who want to use this time to improve their qualifications. These courses will be offered free of cost,” Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett noted in a release this morning.

Bartlett further noted: “This is a demonstration of the importance of the Government's human capital development strategy, being implemented by the JCTI. One of the important goals of this strategy is to find ways to help tourism workers become certified.”

The intervention will be implemented in collaboration with local and international partners, including the National Restaurant Association (NRA), the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLE), and the Human Employment and Resource Training-National Service Training Agency (HEART-NSTA Trust).

According to the Ministry of Tourism release, the programme will be undertaken in collaboration with employers, to ensure that they are aware of the persons with the most suited skills to support their companies post COVID-19.

“The programme will become active after Easter and will be piloted by the head of the JCTI, Carol Rose Brown. The Holness administration and Minister Bartlett are very concerned about the welfare of our tourism workers and want to ensure that many strategies are activated to ensure their continued advancement despite the challenging circumstances” noted Delano Seiveright, Senior Advisor/Strategist, Ministry of Tourism.

Seiveright added that the programme will support the development of people in the sector by offering opportunities for them to achieve the certification required to support themselves "as we move forward".

It will prepare employees to return to their jobs with better skills, help businesses ensure that the workforce meets the highest standards, and ensure employees and their families are not left alone in the face of these challenging times.

The JCTI was launched in 2017 as the training arm of the ministry, in collaboration with the AHLEI and the American Culinary Foundation (ACF).