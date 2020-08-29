French authorities harden COVID-19 rules at Tour de France
NICE, France (AP) — French authorities have made it harder for Tour de France teams to reach the finish line in Paris by deciding they will be expelled from the race if two or more of their members, including staff, test positive for COVID-19 within a week.
Following guidelines issued by the health authorities, the move was announced Saturday by Tour organizers just a few hours before the start of the three-week race's opening stage in the Riviera city of Nice. It overruled a decision from cycling's governing body, the UCI, that had eased the Tour's exclusion rules.
Under the UCI protocol announced Friday, it would have been up to organizers to decide whether to throw a team out after two positive tests, with staff members not counted.
There are 22 squads of eight riders competing at the Tour, but a total of 30 members per team when staff are included.
“From two positive cases in a group of 30, there is a real risk of elimination of a team,” Tour director Christian Prudhomme told France Info radio.
The UCI's revised protocol had excluded staff members from the calculations following complaints from teams who feared their riders would be unfairly excluded from the race.
This week, four staff members of the Belgian team Lotto-Soudal were sent home after “non-negative” coronavirus tests. The team said a mechanic and a member of the rider support staff returned “one positive and one suspicious result.” Both left the race bubble along with their roommates.
In case of a positive result during the race, the UCI has urged organizers to “do everything possible” to perform a retest and a blood analysis before the next stage. The measure is aimed at avoiding false positive tests that could rule out healthy riders.
Tour organizers have set up a mobile coronavirus lab that can produce results in two hours and handle 50 tests a day on race days. However, Prudhomme said he can't guarantee a rider will be given the additional tests before he is removed from the race following an initial positive result.
“If it's in the evening, we will adapt so it can be done. But if we have a positive in the morning, he obviously won't be on the starting line if we don't have time for the follow-up test," Prudhomme said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy