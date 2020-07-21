French company to set up COVID-19 testing, resilience centre in Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica will soon have a COVID-19 Resilience Support Centre dedicated to testing for the disease.
The facility is expected to be active as of July 27, 2020.
The centre is being set up by Technological Solutions Limited (TSL) and bioMérieux, headquartered in France. TSL is the leading private sector scientific and technological support service provider to the productive sector in Jamaica and the Caribbean. bioMérieux is a 70-year-old company that is a global leader in diagnostics whose subsidiary, Invisible Sentinel, has been working closely with TSL since last year.
TSL said a signing ceremony and press conference will take place on Thursday, July 23 at the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association on Duke Street in Kingston.
