Frenchmen cancels carnival activities
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Frenchmen is advising the public that it will be cancelling all Lymes, Easter Weekend and Carnival events for 2020, in response to evidence that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has now been confirmed in Jamaica.
The group said the decision was made after lengthy consideration.
“As responsible party promoters for over 25 years, the Frenchmen continue to put the interests of patrons, sponsors, service providers and the public at the forefront. We appreciate and will continue to support the efforts of our Government and our fellow Jamaicans to protect the health and safety of our country, ” the group said in a press release.
The group said patrons who have purchased tickets will receive full refunds immediately.
Those with questions or concerns may e-mail frenchmenpartiesja@gmail.com or call at 876-928-5542.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy