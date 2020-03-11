Frenchmen cancels carnival activities

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Frenchmen is advising the public that it will be cancelling all Lymes, Easter Weekend and Carnival events for 2020, in response to evidence that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has now been confirmed in Jamaica.

The group said the decision was made after lengthy consideration.

“As responsible party promoters for over 25 years, the Frenchmen continue to put the interests of patrons, sponsors, service providers and the public at the forefront. We appreciate and will continue to support the efforts of our Government and our fellow Jamaicans to protect the health and safety of our country, ” the group said in a press release.

The group said patrons who have purchased tickets will receive full refunds immediately.

Those with questions or concerns may e-mail frenchmenpartiesja@gmail.com or call at 876-928-5542.