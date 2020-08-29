Frequent power cuts irk Freeman's Hall residents

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Residents of Freeman's Hall district in Trelawny are complaining about the frequent power outages being experienced in community in recent weeks.

One of the residents, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed disgust with the utility company, claiming that her goods have been destroyed as a result of the frequent power outages.

"From about three weeks now the light just a come and go. I just reached home and was told it still gone from early this morning after it [the electricity] came back about 11:00pm last night, all the things in the fridge have melted,” the resident told OBSERVER ONLINE yesterday.

“I called JPS twice and all I get is ticket numbers and they promise to call and update wi and all now…," the woman lamented.

JPS Media and Public Relations Manager Audrey Williams, when contacted, stated that the Freeman's Hall area has been impacted by two main factors.

“The first is technical issues, which the team has identified and are being addressed; and the second factor is the construction of a line section to serve a new NWC [National Water Commission] pump at Freeman's Hall,” said Williams.

She further advised that “these were planned outages,” which were posted on the company's social media pages, adding that text message alerts were sent to customers within that area at least 48 hours in advance.

According to Williams, technical operations were carried out on August 14, 20, 25 and 26 in the community.

"We anticipate that the major improvement works will be completed within a month. In the meantime, we are also engaging our customers to see if they have any specific issues which are affecting them, that we can address. After all the extensive work, we anticipate that residents will be enjoying a much improved electricity service, as well as running water in their community from the new pump. We also thank customers for their patience at this time, and urge them to give us their best mobile phone number, so that they can receive all updates from JPS," said Williams.

Onome Sidoo