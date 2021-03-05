Friend finds elderly man dead at home

LITTLE LONDON, Westmoreland — When Norman Walker did not see his friend and neighbour Ranvil Blair for a few days, he went looking for him. A vendor who offers his wares in the vicinity of Blair’s house said he had not seen the elderly man since Sunday, said Walker, heightening his concern. The smell of decay confirmed that something was wrong when the 70-something year old florist entered his friend’s home at about 11:00 am today. As usual when Blair is at home, the door was slightly open, Walker said.

“The smell first hit me, then mi see him body on the bed, swell up and full of [maggots],” an obviously shaken Walker told OBSERVER ONLINE.

He called the police.

The Little London police told OBSERVER ONLINE that they do not suspect foul play but await the post mortem results.

According to area residents, Blair was wearing the same clothes he wore when last seen on Sunday.

They described him as a hardworking lifelong member of the community, someone who stayed out of trouble. A painter and retired security guard, he was also known as Guardsman. He was also a known asthmatic.

Rosalee Wood