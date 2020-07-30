Friendly societies exempt from 20-person public gatherings cap
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Societies have been added to the list of entities and individuals exempted from the prohibition on public gatherings exceeding 20 persons.
This was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who noted that the Fourth Schedule of the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No.10) Order is being amended to allow societies registered under the Friendly Societies Act, the Industrial and Provident Societies Act and the Cooperative Societies Act to be exempt from the restriction on gatherings when holding their annual or special annual meetings.
“When having these meetings, societies will still be required to comply with physical distancing rules and other relevant protocols, such as ensuring that persons who are entering the premises [they] take their temperatures, that they have hand-washing stations in place and the wearing of masks,” Holness said.
The prime minister was speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 28, where he gave an update on the new Disaster Risk Management Order and related matters.
Holness further pointed out that the new Order now allows summer camps to continue to operate until August 31.
