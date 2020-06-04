Fugitive accused of killing his wife in the US arrested in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaican man who is wanted in the United States of America is set to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today for extradition proceedings to begin.

The man has been identified as 43-year-old Oshane Lewis, otherwise called 'Danny', a construction worker who was residing at Poinciana Avenue, Kingston 11 and Wynters Garden in St Catherine.

The police said he was arrested through the joint efforts of Jamaica's Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Hunts Bay police in St Andrew, on Tuesday, June 2.

Lewis is accused of killing his wife in Pennsylvania in the United States in 2015 after which he subsequently fled to Jamaica.