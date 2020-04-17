Full pay for Alorica staff with COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Alorica employees, who have tested positive for COVID-19, will receive full pay while on sick leave, the company announced in a press release today.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness had indicated that he would be seeking legal advice on whether Alorica workers who have been quarantined because of COVID-19, would be paid for the period under lockdown.

In the release, Alorica also said it was providing “a range of economic and social support initiatives” for staff, but did not provide additional details.

The business process outsourcing (BPO) company's Portmore facility accounts for one of the largest clusters of COVID-19 cases in the country. It also has a location in Kingston.

“Since the closure of our Portmore campus, we have sought to further protect team members through… the voluntary closure of our Kingston-based facility. Additional precautionary measures have included the establishment of a work-at-home model to get our valued team members back to work safely as quickly as possible. To this end, we currently have hundreds of employees engaged in our work-at-home platform,” the company noted.

So far, a total of 52 workers at the call centre have tested positive for COVID-19.