'Fully Bad' charged for murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tedane Allen, otherwise called 'Fully Bad', a 24-year-old labourer of King Street, Kingston was charged for murder and other offences following an incident in the parish on Wednesday, August 26.
The deceased is 23-year-old Junior Charlton of Love Lane, Kingston.
Reports are that about 1:10 pm, Charlton and another man were walking along Love Lane when a car approached them in the vicinity of Beeston Street. The accused and another man, armed with guns, then opened fire on the two.
The police were summoned and on their arrival, Charlton and the other man were seen with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where Charlton was pronounced dead and the other man admitted.
Allen was subsequently arrested and charged with murder, shooting with intent, and illegal possession of firearm yesterday. Investigations are ongoing to find the other assailant involved in the incident.
Allen's court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy