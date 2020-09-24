'Fully Bad' charged for murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tedane Allen, otherwise called 'Fully Bad', a 24-year-old labourer of King Street, Kingston was charged for murder and other offences following an incident in the parish on Wednesday, August 26.

The deceased is 23-year-old Junior Charlton of Love Lane, Kingston.

Reports are that about 1:10 pm, Charlton and another man were walking along Love Lane when a car approached them in the vicinity of Beeston Street. The accused and another man, armed with guns, then opened fire on the two.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Charlton and the other man were seen with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where Charlton was pronounced dead and the other man admitted.

Allen was subsequently arrested and charged with murder, shooting with intent, and illegal possession of firearm yesterday. Investigations are ongoing to find the other assailant involved in the incident.

Allen's court date is being finalised.