Funds paid to schools for material to minimize spread of diseases —Education ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) says that funding support to purchase hand sanitisers and other material for preparations to reduce the spread of communicable diseases, were yesterday uploaded to the accounts of schools.

This initial payment of $30,000 to primary schools with populations below 950 and $50,000 for those with more students will be augmented based on an assessment of their needs, the Ministry said, adding that each high school will also be provided with $50,000.

Minister with responsibility for the Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, said that this initial payment is intended to supplement funds, which have already been allocated to schools to deal with their operational needs.

“We must emphasise that this money is to purchase sanitising material to ensure preventative measures are employed for the hours when children are in school. We expect that parents will be cooperative with the schools to protect theirs and their children's health,” Samuda said.

In the meantime, the Education Ministry said it is continuing its dialogue with internet service providers and other stakeholders to determine how best to make education material available to students in the event that there is an outbreak of the corona virus – COVID-19, which may require that schools to be closed.

The Ministry recently outlined an Education in Emergencies (EiE) system aimed at improving the preparedness of schools and ensuring children's right to continued education in times of crises.

According to the Ministry, teams from its Curriculum Unit are preparing online learning kits for uploads on the MoEYI websites. PEP Practice booklets and PEP Camp Workbooks are being prepared for electronic distribution to support continued preparation for the national exams for students at the primary level.