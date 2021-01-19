Funeral home among three businesses ravaged in Manchester fire
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A funeral home director is among three business owners counting their losses after fire engulfed a building in the Manchester northwestern community of Mile Gully this morning.
The fire, which reportedly started shortly before 4:00 am, burnt out two bars and funeral operator Nash and Sons' office and showroom.
Deputy Superintendent at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Rohan Powell, told OBSERVER ONLINE that firefighters responded to a call received after 5:00 am.
"We got the call minutes after 5:00. We turned out two units, a water tanker and a pumper to the scene. When we got there the building was fully engulfed and all sections of what was ablaze was totally lost," he said.
Kasey Williams
