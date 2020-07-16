Funeral service for Detective Corporal Dane Biggs this Saturday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) announced today that the funeral service for the late Detective Corporal Dane Biggs will be held this Saturday, July 18.

In a statement posted to social media, the JCF said the service will be streamed live on JCF social media platforms, and invited members of the public to join.

Biggs was one of two officers killed during an attack in Horizon Park, St Catherine on June 12. Constable Decardo Hylton was also killed during the incident. Superintendent Leon Clunis, who was injured in the attack, died almost three weeks later on June 30.