Funeral service of Superintendent Leon Clunis to be held on Saturday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The funeral service for Superintendent Leon Clunis will be held on Saturday, August 8, live on social media.

Superintendent Leon Clunis was among three police officers shot while on operation in Horizon Park, St Catherine on Friday, June 12.

He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, June 30, moments before he was scheduled to leave hospital.

The police said the funeral service is in keeping with the government's COVID-19 protocols on public gatherings and as such, the number of individuals allowed inside the church for the funeral service will be restricted.

However, the police said the public and other well wishes can join the live service using the following links:

YouTube — www.youtube.com/jamaicaconstabularyforce

Church Service direct link — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEofCPFVZEA

Graveside direct link — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VyBDAQ_8Yo

Facebook — www.facebook.com/jamaicaconstabularyforce

Twitter — www.twitter.com/jamaicaconstab