Further disruption to outbound mail to six continents, parts of the Caribbean
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Post and Telecommunications Department is advising that effective tomorrow (March 24, 2020, all outbound mail items destined to six continents and parts of the Caribbean region, with the exception of Fast Track shipments, will be suspended until further notice.
This the Departments says is as a result of the effects of COVID-19.
The Post and Telecommunications entity informed that there are further restrictions in dispatching mail items as borders continue to close, airlines are grounded and Government guidelines take effect in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.
The affected territories include:
1. Africa
2. Asia (including Hong Kong)
3. Australia and Oceania
4. Europe
5. South America
6. North America (Canada ONLY)
7. Caribbean (EXCEPT Trinidad and Tobago)
The Post and Telecommunications Department then stated that as an alternative, customers may continue to utilize Fast Track, an expedited premium service, to ship packages worldwide (excepting to Wuhan, China).
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and as soon as things return to normal we will resume operations in the affected areas,” the Department said.
