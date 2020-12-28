G2K donates tablets, equipment to students, health centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), recently donated a dozen tablets to students across Jamaica.

According to a statement from the group, equipment was also donated to health facilities to help parents and communities cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The tablets were gifted across five constituencies as part of G2K's Christmas outreach initiative, #G2KDelivers.

The constituencies were South East Catherine, South West Catherine, North Clarendon, South West St Ann and North Trelawny.

The group said the programme, which was the brainchild of President Ryan Strachan, also made stops at the Waterford Health Centre in St Catherine, where a refrigerator and a microwave oven were presented.

Recreational items such as footballs, basketballs, and other educational supplies, were also donated to The Sunbeam Children's Home in St Catherine.

“Students, especially in rural areas, have been facing significant limitations in accessing online learning platforms and G2K used the initiative to help reduce the inequalities while facilitating teaching and learning,” Strachan said.

"These children are our future lawyers, entrepreneurs, doctors, innovators and leaders, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to helping them reach their fullest potential, regardless of their social situation. G2K will forever demonstrate its commitment to contributing to Jamaica's sustainable development. We are serious about building a better Jamaica," he added.

Meanwhile, Titanya Clarke, G2K's Social Outreach Chair, said the outreach programme was the latest effort by the organization to support other initiatives by Government and non-government organizations in mitigating the negative impact on the education sector.

"We share the vision to try to help all the students that we possibly can. #G2KDelivers is a testament of our devotion and dedication to continue helping students to enhance their learning ability, especially in these times," she said.

Strachan also emphasized that #G2KDelivers is a vehicle for doing good in communities through responsive giving.

"We have to thank all our sponsors and the Members of Parliament for the five constituencies that we visited, that helped to make this possible," he added.